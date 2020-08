El MoMA de Nueva York reabre sus puertas al público

View this post on Instagram

Exciting news, weu2019re reopening on Thursday, August 27! The joy of exploring your favorite works is still here, but your visiting experience will feel a bit different as we stay safe together. Weu2019ve made some changes and will be limiting capacity to give everyone plenty of space. Entry is by advance timed ticket only, with free access for the first month made possible by @uniqlousa. Tickets must be reserved online and will not be available at the Museum. Tickets will be released in one-week blocks, with our first batch available on August 21. Members get priority access. We canu2019t wait to welcome you back to enjoy an intimate experience in our galleries and relax in one of NYCu2019s most beloved green spaces where art and nature come togetheru2014our Sculpture Garden. Learn more and plan your trip at moma.org/visit-safely, or the link in our bio. See you soon!