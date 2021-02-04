Los candidatos a los Globos de Oro 2021

Como es habitual en esta época se conocieron los candidatos para los premios Globos de Oror 2021 y, como era de esperar Netflix dominó las nominaciones con Mank y The Trial of the Chicago 7, Anya Taylor-Joy fue destacada por su interpretación y The Crown está en pelea por la estatuilla.

Sin embargo otro título suena fuerte y es "Nomadland", la favorita en la temporada de premios de Hollywood.

En cuanto a premios especiales se anunció que el Premio Cecil B. DeMille será para Jane Fonda, mientras que el Premio Carol Burnett irá para Norman Lear.

En un año de pandemia por el coronavirus los Globos de Oro certificaron con sus nominaciones que el "streaming" ha sido un refugio idela para el cine desde que estalló el coronavirus.

En cuanto a los nominados, la plataforma de la N reinó con un total de veintidós candidaturas seguida a distancia de HBO con siete candidaturas y Amazon Studios, con la misma cantidad. El triunfo de Netflix también llegó a la televisión en donde recibió veinte menciones.

Anya Taylor-Joy podría llevarse el Globo de Oro a la mejor actriz de comedia o musical gracias a "Emma" si le gana a Kate Hudson ("Music"), Rosamund Pike ("I Care a Lot"), Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit") y Maria Bakalova ("Borat, película film secuela"). Taylor-Joy también será candidata a otro Globo de Oro como mejor actriz de una serie limitada o película televisiva por "Gambito de Dama".

Por otro lado, Guatemala hizo historia hoy al obtener su primera nominación a los Globos de Oro con "La llorona", de Jayro Bustamante. Esta aclamada película guatemalteca competirá por el Globo de Oro a la mejor cinta en lengua extranjera ante "Another Round" (Dinamarca), "La vida por delante" (Italia), "Minari" (Estados Unidos, pero en coreano) y "Entre nosotras" (Francia).

La 78 edición de los Globos de Oro se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una ceremonia en gran medida virtual debido a la crisis del coronavirus y que presentarán Amy Poehler y Tina Fey desde Los Ángeles y Nueva York, respectivamente.

Lista de nominados 2021

Mejor serie de drama: “The Crown” / “Lovecraft Country” / “The Mandalorian” / “Ozark” / “Ratched”.

Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” / Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” / Emma Corrin, “The Crown” / Laura Linney, “Ozark” / Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”.

Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” / Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” / Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” / Al Pacino, “Hunters” / Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”.

Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Schitt’s Creek” / “Ted Lasso” / “The Great” / “The Flight Attendant” / “Emily in Paris”.

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” / Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” / Elle Fanning, “The Great” / Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” / Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”.

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” / Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” / Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” / Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” / Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”.

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Normal People” / “The Queen’s Gambit” / “Small Acts” / “The Undoing” / “Unorthodox”.

Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” / Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” / Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” / Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing” / Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”.

Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” / Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” / Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” / Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” / Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”.

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” / Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” / Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Julia Garner, “Ozark” / Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”.

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: John Boyega, “Small Axe” / Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” / Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” / Jim Parsons, “Hollywood,” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”.

CINE

Mejor película de drama: “The Father” / “Mank” / “Nomadland” / “The Trial of the Chicago 7” / “Promising Young Woman”.

Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” / “Hamilton” / “Music” / “Palm Springs” / “The Prom”.

Mejor director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” / Regina King, “One Night in Miami” / David Fincher, “Mank” / Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” / Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”.

Mejor actriz, drama: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” / Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” / Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” / Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” / Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.

Mejor actor, drama: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” / Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” / Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” / Gary Oldman, “Mank” / Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”.

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” / Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit” / Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma” / Kate Hudson, “Music” / Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot”.

Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” / James Corden, “The Prom” / Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” / Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” / Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” / Olivia Colman, “The Father” / Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” / Helena Zengel, “News of the World” / Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”.

Mejor actor de reparto: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami / Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” / Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” / Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” / Jared Leto, “The Little Things”.

Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Another Round” / “La Llorona / “The Life Ahead” / “Minari” / “Two of Us”.

Mejor cinta animada: “Onward” / “The Croods: A New Age” / “Over the Moon” / “Soul”, “Wolfwalkers”.

Mejor guion: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”; Jack Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”; Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”.

Mejor música original: Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”; Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”; James Newton Howard, “News of the World”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”.

Mejor canción original: “Fight for You”, “Judas and the Black Messiah” / “Hear My Voice”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Io Sí”, “The Life Ahead”; “Speak Now”, “”One Night In Miami”; “Tigress & Tweed”, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.