Se difundió la lista de los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023

Tal como estaba previsto, este 15 de noviembre se dio a conocer el listado de los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023, gala que se realizará en febrero del próximo año.

En esta edición hay muchas sorpresas, como el caso de Beyoncé -la más nominada de esta edición con 9 nominaciones- competirá con Adele por primera vez desde el 2017 en el galardón más importante de la premiación, informó el portal IndieHoy.

Una novedad es la incorporación, por parte de la Academia de la Grabación como: Compositor del año, no clásico; Mejor actuación de música alternativa; Mejor actuación de música americana; Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos y Mejor álbum de poesía hablada. También habrá un premio especial al mérito, titulado Mejor canción para el cambio social.

Otra de las sorpresas es la nominación de "Un verano sin ti" de Bad Bunny al premio Álbum del año, esta nominación marca un hito porque se configura como el primer álbum de un artista latinoamericano en ser nominado a dicho galardón en la historia.

Por el lado argentino, Fito Páez está nominado al premio Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latinoamericana con su disco "Los años salvajes". El rosarino se estará dispuntando el galardón con otros artistas como Cimafunk, Gaby Moreno, Mon Laferte, Jorge Drexler y Rosalía, que, si bien es española, la Academía consideró agregarla en esta terna.

Otro argentino que aparece nominado es Astor Piazolla al premio Mejores notas en un álbum por su compilado póstumo The American Clavé Recordings. Este boxset compila tres discos esenciales del maestro: Tango: Zero Hour, La Camorra: The Solitude of Passionate Provocation y The Rough Dancer and the Cyclical Night (Tango Apasionado).

Este 17 de noviembre, en Las Vegas, los sanjuaninos Cande y Paulo compiten, en la edición para la música latina, por el reconocimiento a Mejor Nuevo Artista.

La lista completa de ternas con sus respectivos nominados.

Grabación del año

ABBA - "Don’t Shut Me Down"

Adele - "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - "You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat - "Woman"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

Álbum del año

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Canción del año

Adele - "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"

Bonnie Raitt - "Just Like That"

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - "God Did"

Gayle - "ABCDEFU"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" (The Short Film)

Mejor artista nuevo

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Mejor actuación de artista pop solista

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Mejor álbum pop vocal

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special

Mejor grabación dance/electrónica

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight

Grant Geissman - Blooz

Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Mejor actuación de rock

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Mejor actuación de metal

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Mejor canción de rock

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Mejor álbum de rock

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Mejor actuación de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Mejor actuación R&B

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Mejor actuación R&B tradicional

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Mejor canción de R&B

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Mejor álbum de R&B

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Mejor actuación de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Mejor actuación de rap melódico

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Mejor canción de rap

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Mejor álbum de rap

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

Mejor actuación solista de country

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Mejor actuación en dúo/grupo de country

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Mejor canción de country

Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs - Doin’ This

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Mejor álbum de country

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs - Growin’ Up

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Mejor álbum de new age/ambient/chant

Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Paul Avgerinos - Joy

Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Mejor solo improvisado de jazz

Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana - Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Mejor álbum solista de jazz vocal

The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Mejor álbum de gran ensable de jazz

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida

Flora Purim - If You Will

Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

Mejor canción/actuación de gospel

Doe - When I Pray

Erica Campbell - Positive

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction

Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Mejor canción/actuación de música cristiana contemporánea

Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

Doe - So Good

For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Mejor álbum de gospel

Doe - Clarity

Maranda Curtis - Die to Live

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett - All Things New

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

Anne Wilson - My Jesus

Chris Tomlin - Always

Elevation Worship - Lion

Maverick City Music - Breathe

TobyMac - Life After Death

Mejor álbum de raíces gospel

Gaither Vocal Band - Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River - 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots

Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family

Mejor álbum de pop latino

Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Fonseca - Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Mejor álbum de música urbana

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

Farruko - La 167

Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latina

Cimafunk - El Alimento

Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno - Alegoría

Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen

Rosalía - Motomami

Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana (incluyendo Tejano)

Chiquis - Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Mejor álbum de música tropical latina

Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves - Legendario

Mejor actuación de música de raíces americanas

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty

Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

Mejor actuación de música americana

Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message

Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Mejor canción de música de raíces americanas

Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome

Sheryl Crow - Forever

Mejor álbum de música americana

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That…

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Dr. John - Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

Mejor álbum de bluegrass

The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance

Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Eric Gales - Crown

North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Mejor álbum de folk

Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy

Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins - Spellbound

Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man

Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

Mejor álbum de reggae

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul - Scorcha

Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Mejor actuación de música global

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Mejor álbum de música global

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

Burna Boy - Love, Damini

Masa Takumi - Sakura

Mejor álbum de música para niños

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Mejor audiolibro/narración/storytelling

Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove - Music Is History

Viola Davis - Finding Me

Mejor poesía hablada

Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious

J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

Mejor álbum de comedia

Dave Chappelle - The Closer

Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. - Sorry

Patton Oswalt - We All Scream

Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Mejor álbum de música hecha para musicales

Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

Mejor compilado en soundtrack para medios visuales

Various Artists - Elvis

Various Artists - Encanto

Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists - West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora (cine y televisión)

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otro medios interactivos

Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin - Old World

Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

Beyoncé - Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift - Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Mejor composición instrumental

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Mejor arreglo, instrumentación o acapela

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

Danny Elfman - Main Titles

Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Mejor arrgelo, instrumentos y voces

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Mejor equipo de grabación

Fann - Telos

Soporus - Divers

Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Underoath - Voyeurist

Mejor boxset o edición especial limitada

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman - Big Mess

The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants - Book

Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Mejores notas de un álbum

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Mejor álbum histórico

Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Compositor del año, no clásico

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, no clásico

Baynk - Adolescence

Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Productor del año, no clásico

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Mejor grabación remixada

Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Mejor álbum de música inmersiva

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers - Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, clásico

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Productor del año, clásico

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Judith Sherman

Mejor actuación orquestal

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvo?ák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

Mejor grabación de ópera

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

Mejor actuación coral

The Crossing - Born

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Mejor actuación de cámara/pequeño ensamble

Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet - What Is American

Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Mejor solo instrumental clásico

Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgi? - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Mejor álbum clásico vocal solista

Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Mejor compendio clásico

Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds

Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire

Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Mejor video musical

Adele - Easy on Me

BTS - Yet to Come

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Mejor película musical

Adele - Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber - Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Fuente: IndieHoy