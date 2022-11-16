Se difundió la lista de los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023

Música y talento
Se difundió la lista de los nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023Beyoncé, Adele y Kendrick Lamar entre los artistas más nominados.
Tal como estaba previsto, este 15 de noviembre se dio a conocer el listado de los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2023, gala que se realizará en febrero del próximo año.
En esta edición hay muchas sorpresas, como el caso de Beyoncé -la más nominada de esta edición con 9 nominaciones- competirá con Adele por primera vez desde el 2017 en el galardón más importante de la premiación, informó el portal IndieHoy.
Una novedad es la incorporación, por parte de la Academia de la Grabación como: Compositor del año, no clásico; Mejor actuación de música alternativa; Mejor actuación de música americana; Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos y Mejor álbum de poesía hablada. También habrá un premio especial al mérito, titulado Mejor canción para el cambio social.
Otra de las sorpresas es la nominación de "Un verano sin ti" de Bad Bunny al premio Álbum del año, esta nominación marca un hito porque se configura como el primer álbum de un artista latinoamericano en ser nominado a dicho galardón en la historia.
Por el lado argentino, Fito Páez está nominado al premio Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latinoamericana con su disco "Los años salvajes". El rosarino se estará dispuntando el galardón con otros artistas como Cimafunk, Gaby Moreno, Mon Laferte, Jorge Drexler y Rosalía, que, si bien es española, la Academía consideró agregarla en esta terna.
Otro argentino que aparece nominado es Astor Piazolla al premio Mejores notas en un álbum por su compilado póstumo The American Clavé Recordings. Este boxset compila tres discos esenciales del maestro: Tango: Zero Hour, La Camorra: The Solitude of Passionate Provocation y The Rough Dancer and the Cyclical Night (Tango Apasionado).
Este 17 de noviembre, en Las Vegas, los sanjuaninos Cande y Paulo compiten, en la edición para la música latina, por el reconocimiento a Mejor Nuevo Artista.
La lista completa de ternas con sus respectivos nominados.
Grabación del año
ABBA - "Don’t Shut Me Down"
Adele - "Easy on Me"
Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - "You and Me on the Rock"
Doja Cat - "Woman"
Harry Styles - "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"
Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"
Álbum del año
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Canción del año
Adele - "Easy on Me"
Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"
Bonnie Raitt - "Just Like That"
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - "God Did"
Gayle - "ABCDEFU"
Harry Styles - "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"
Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" (The Short Film)
Mejor artista nuevo
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Mejor actuación de artista pop solista
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Mejor álbum pop vocal
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - Special
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
Grant Geissman - Blooz
Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Mejor actuación de rock
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Mejor actuación de metal
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Turnstile - Blackout
Mejor canción de rock
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Mejor álbum de rock
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Mejor actuación de música alternativa
Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Mejor actuación R&B
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Mejor actuación R&B tradicional
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Mejor canción de R&B
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
Cory Henry - Operation Funk
Moonchild - Starfuit
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Terrace Martin - Drones
Mejor álbum de R&B
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Mejor actuación de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mejor actuación de rap melódico
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Mejor canción de rap
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Mejor álbum de rap
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Mejor actuación solista de country
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Mejor actuación en dúo/grupo de country
Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Mejor canción de country
Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs - Doin’ This
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Mejor álbum de country
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Mejor álbum de new age/ambient/chant
Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Paul Avgerinos - Joy
Will Ackerman - Positano Songs
Mejor solo improvisado de jazz
Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana - Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Mejor álbum solista de jazz vocal
The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion
Mejor álbum de gran ensable de jazz
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida
Flora Purim - If You Will
Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas
Mejor canción/actuación de gospel
Doe - When I Pray
Erica Campbell - Positive
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
Tye Tribbett - Get Up
Mejor canción/actuación de música cristiana contemporánea
Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Doe - So Good
For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)
Mejor álbum de gospel
Doe - Clarity
Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Tye Tribbett - All Things New
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
Anne Wilson - My Jesus
Chris Tomlin - Always
Elevation Worship - Lion
Maverick City Music - Breathe
TobyMac - Life After Death
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
Gaither Vocal Band - Let’s Just Praise the Lord
Karen Peck & New River - 2:22
Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots
Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family
Mejor álbum de pop latino
Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Fonseca - Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +
Mejor álbum de música urbana
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
Farruko - La 167
Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Mejor álbum de rock/música alternativa latina
Cimafunk - El Alimento
Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
Rosalía - Motomami
Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana (incluyendo Tejano)
Chiquis - Abeja Reina
Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)
Mejor álbum de música tropical latina
Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II
Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz
Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas
Tito Nieves - Legendario
Mejor actuación de música de raíces americanas
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel
Mejor actuación de música americana
Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]
Mejor canción de música de raíces americanas
Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome
Sheryl Crow - Forever
Mejor álbum de música americana
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That…
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Eric Gales - Crown
North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far
Mejor álbum de folk
Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins - Spellbound
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle
Mejor álbum de reggae
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Koffee - Gifted
Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul - Scorcha
Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi
Mejor actuación de música global
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Mejor álbum de música global
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
Burna Boy - Love, Damini
Masa Takumi - Sakura
Mejor álbum de música para niños
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House
Mejor audiolibro/narración/storytelling
Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove - Music Is History
Viola Davis - Finding Me
Mejor poesía hablada
Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View
Mejor álbum de comedia
Dave Chappelle - The Closer
Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. - Sorry
Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent
Mejor álbum de música hecha para musicales
Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night
Mejor compilado en soundtrack para medios visuales
Various Artists - Elvis
Various Artists - Encanto
Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists - West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora (cine y televisión)
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino - The Batman
Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otro medios interactivos
Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin - Old World
Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
Beyoncé - Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift - Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U
Mejor composición instrumental
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots
Mejor arreglo, instrumentación o acapela
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
Danny Elfman - Main Titles
Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI
Mejor arrgelo, instrumentos y voces
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone
Louis Cole - Let It Happen
Mejor equipo de grabación
Fann - Telos
Soporus - Divers
Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
Underoath - Voyeurist
Mejor boxset o edición especial limitada
Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman - Big Mess
The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
They Might Be Giants - Book
Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Mejores notas de un álbum
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Mejor álbum histórico
Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Compositor del año, no clásico
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, no clásico
Baynk - Adolescence
Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Productor del año, no clásico
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Mejor grabación remixada
Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
Mejor álbum de música inmersiva
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers - Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Mejor ingeniería en un álbum, clásico
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Productor del año, clásico
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Judith Sherman
Mejor actuación orquestal
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvo?ák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It
Mejor grabación de ópera
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice
Mejor actuación coral
The Crossing - Born
English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11
Mejor actuación de cámara/pequeño ensamble
Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances
Publiquartet - What Is American
Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life
Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation
Mak Grgi? - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
Mejor álbum clásico vocal solista
Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden
Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?
Mejor compendio clásico
Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds
Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine
Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite
Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
Mejor video musical
Adele - Easy on Me
BTS - Yet to Come
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Mejor película musical
Adele - Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber - Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Fuente: IndieHoy