Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar

Este domingo en la noche, se vivió la noche más importante del cine internacional: la entrega de los Premios Oscar. Todo sucedió en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles con reconocidas presencias y momentos inolvidables.

Oppenheimer cierra su gran noche de premios con el Oscar a Mejor película pic.twitter.com/Zw9kc5ozGv — Indie Hoy (@indiehoy) March 11, 2024

La 96ª entrega del mayor reconocimiento de la industria cinematográfica occidental fue conducida nuevamente por Jimmy Kimmel y, como era de esperar, Oppenheimer se coronó como la máxima ganadora de la noche, al triunfar en 7 categorías: Mejor película, Mejor dirección (Christopher Nolan finalmente tiene su Oscar), Mejor actor (Cillian Muprhy) y Mejor actor de reparto (Robert Downey Jr.), entre otras.

Emma Stone gana su segundo Oscar a Mejor actriz, esta vez por su papel como Bella Baxter en Pobres criaturas. pic.twitter.com/PSP4Cwl1m9 — Indie Hoy (@indiehoy) March 11, 2024

En orden de cantidad de galardones, Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos lo siguió con 4 premios: Mejor actriz (Emma Stone), Mejor diseño de vestuario, Mejor maquillaje y peinado y Mejor diseño de producción. Finalmente, The Zone of Interest ganó dos Oscars: Mejor película internacional (era la candidata por el Reino Unido) y Mejor sonido .

Emma Stone gana "Mejor Actriz" en los premios OSCAR 2024. pic.twitter.com/Nl31TPpvzk — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 11, 2024

Los premios de guion fueron para Anatomy of a Fall (Mejor guion original) y American Fiction (Mejor guion adaptado). En cuanto a los actorales, la única que ganó por fuera de Poor Things y Oppenheimer fue The Holdovers, con un merecidísimo reconocimiento a Da’Vine Joy Randolph como Mejor actriz de reparto. Como ya es habitual, Martin Scorsese no se llevó ningún reconocimiento por The Killers of the Flower Moon, informó IndieHoy.

Otros premios destacados son los que se llevó The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar a Mejor cortometraje, dándole a Wes Anderson su primer Oscar y The Boy and the Heron, dirigida por Hayao Miyazaki, a Mejor película animada. Ninguno de los dos directores asistieron a la ceremonia.

En cuanto a las presentaciones musicales, pasaron por el escenario Billie Eilish con Finneas O’Connell, Becky G, Ryan Gosling con Mark Ronson -y una aparición sorpresa de Slash-, Jon Batiste, Scott George con Osage Singers.

Los ganadores

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Ganadora: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz protagónica

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Ganadora: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ganador: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Mejor actor protagónico

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Ganador: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” de Flamin’ Hot, música y letra de Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” de Barbie, música y letra de Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” de American Symphony, música y letra de Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

“Wahzhaze (A Song for My People)” de Killers of the Flower Moon, música y letra de Scott George

Ganadora: “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie, música y letra de Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

Mejor banda sonora

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Ganadora: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Ganadora: The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

Ganador: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor fotografía

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Ganadora: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Ganador: The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Mejor edición

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Ganador: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejores efectos especiales

The Creator

Ganador: Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ganador: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor película internacional

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

La sociedad de la nieve

The Teachers’ Lounge

Ganadora: The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Ganador: Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Ganador: Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Ganadora: Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Mejor guion adaptado

Ganador: American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor guion original

Ganador: Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Mejor película animada

Ganadora: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor cortometraje de animación

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Ganador: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Ganadora: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers