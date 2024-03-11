Cine

Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar

Con siete estatuillas, Oppenheimer se coronó como la máxima ganadora de la noche.
lunes, 11 de marzo de 2024 · 08:58

Este domingo en la noche, se vivió la noche más importante del cine internacional: la entrega de los Premios Oscar. Todo sucedió en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles con reconocidas presencias y momentos inolvidables.

La 96ª entrega del mayor reconocimiento de la industria cinematográfica occidental fue conducida nuevamente por Jimmy Kimmel y, como era de esperar, Oppenheimer se coronó como la máxima ganadora de la noche, al triunfar en 7 categorías: Mejor película, Mejor dirección (Christopher Nolan finalmente tiene su Oscar), Mejor actor (Cillian Muprhy) y Mejor actor de reparto (Robert Downey Jr.), entre otras.

En orden de cantidad de galardones, Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos lo siguió con 4 premios: Mejor actriz (Emma Stone), Mejor diseño de vestuario, Mejor maquillaje y peinado y Mejor diseño de producción. Finalmente, The Zone of Interest ganó dos Oscars: Mejor película internacional (era la candidata por el Reino Unido) y Mejor sonido .

Los premios de guion fueron para Anatomy of a Fall (Mejor guion original) y American Fiction (Mejor guion adaptado). En cuanto a los actorales, la única que ganó por fuera de Poor Things y Oppenheimer fue The Holdovers, con un merecidísimo reconocimiento a Da’Vine Joy Randolph como Mejor actriz de reparto. Como ya es habitual, Martin Scorsese no se llevó ningún reconocimiento por The Killers of the Flower Moon, informó IndieHoy.

Otros premios destacados son los que se llevó The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar a Mejor cortometraje, dándole a Wes Anderson su primer Oscar y The Boy and the Heron, dirigida por Hayao Miyazaki, a Mejor película animada. Ninguno de los dos directores asistieron a la ceremonia.

En cuanto a las presentaciones musicales, pasaron por el escenario Billie Eilish con Finneas O’Connell, Becky G, Ryan Gosling con Mark Ronson -y una aparición sorpresa de Slash-, Jon Batiste, Scott George con Osage Singers.

Los ganadores 

Mejor película

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Ganadora: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz protagónica

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Ganadora: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganador: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Mejor actor protagónico

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Ganador: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor canción original

“The Fire Inside” de Flamin’ Hot, música y letra de Diane Warren
“I’m Just Ken” de Barbie, música y letra de Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
“It Never Went Away” de American Symphony, música y letra de Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
“Wahzhaze (A Song for My People)” de Killers of the Flower Moon, música y letra de Scott George
Ganadora: “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie, música y letra de Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell

Mejor banda sonora

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganadora: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Mejor sonido

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Ganadora: The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
Ganador: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor fotografía

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Ganadora: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Mejor documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
Ganador: The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Mejor edición

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganador: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Mejores efectos especiales

The Creator
Ganador: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganador: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor película internacional

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
La sociedad de la nieve
The Teachers’ Lounge
Ganadora: The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Ganador: Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Ganador: Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Ganadora: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Mejor guion adaptado

Ganador: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Mejor guion original

Ganador: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Mejor película animada

Ganadora: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor cortometraje de animación

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Ganador: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Ganadora: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

