Estos son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar

Estos son los ganadores de los Premios OscarCon siete estatuillas, Oppenheimer se coronó como la máxima ganadora de la noche.
Este domingo en la noche, se vivió la noche más importante del cine internacional: la entrega de los Premios Oscar. Todo sucedió en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles con reconocidas presencias y momentos inolvidables.
La 96ª entrega del mayor reconocimiento de la industria cinematográfica occidental fue conducida nuevamente por Jimmy Kimmel y, como era de esperar, Oppenheimer se coronó como la máxima ganadora de la noche, al triunfar en 7 categorías: Mejor película, Mejor dirección (Christopher Nolan finalmente tiene su Oscar), Mejor actor (Cillian Muprhy) y Mejor actor de reparto (Robert Downey Jr.), entre otras.
En orden de cantidad de galardones, Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos lo siguió con 4 premios: Mejor actriz (Emma Stone), Mejor diseño de vestuario, Mejor maquillaje y peinado y Mejor diseño de producción. Finalmente, The Zone of Interest ganó dos Oscars: Mejor película internacional (era la candidata por el Reino Unido) y Mejor sonido .
Los premios de guion fueron para Anatomy of a Fall (Mejor guion original) y American Fiction (Mejor guion adaptado). En cuanto a los actorales, la única que ganó por fuera de Poor Things y Oppenheimer fue The Holdovers, con un merecidísimo reconocimiento a Da’Vine Joy Randolph como Mejor actriz de reparto. Como ya es habitual, Martin Scorsese no se llevó ningún reconocimiento por The Killers of the Flower Moon, informó IndieHoy.
Otros premios destacados son los que se llevó The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar a Mejor cortometraje, dándole a Wes Anderson su primer Oscar y The Boy and the Heron, dirigida por Hayao Miyazaki, a Mejor película animada. Ninguno de los dos directores asistieron a la ceremonia.
En cuanto a las presentaciones musicales, pasaron por el escenario Billie Eilish con Finneas O’Connell, Becky G, Ryan Gosling con Mark Ronson -y una aparición sorpresa de Slash-, Jon Batiste, Scott George con Osage Singers.
Los ganadores
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Ganadora: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz protagónica
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Ganadora: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganador: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor actor protagónico
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Ganador: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor canción original
“The Fire Inside” de Flamin’ Hot, música y letra de Diane Warren
“I’m Just Ken” de Barbie, música y letra de Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
“It Never Went Away” de American Symphony, música y letra de Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson
“Wahzhaze (A Song for My People)” de Killers of the Flower Moon, música y letra de Scott George
Ganadora: “What Was I Made For?” de Barbie, música y letra de Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell
Mejor banda sonora
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganadora: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Ganadora: The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
Ganador: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor fotografía
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Ganadora: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor documental
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
Ganador: The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Mejor edición
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganador: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejores efectos especiales
The Creator
Ganador: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Mejor actor de reparto
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ganador: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor película internacional
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
La sociedad de la nieve
The Teachers’ Lounge
Ganadora: The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Ganador: Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Ganador: Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Ganadora: Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Mejor guion adaptado
Ganador: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor guion original
Ganador: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Mejor película animada
Ganadora: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor cortometraje de animación
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Ganador: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Ganadora: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers