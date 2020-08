Brutal caída dejó en coma a un ciclista en el Tour de Polonia

View this post on Instagram

Fabio Jakobsenu2019s situation is serious but at the moment he is stable. Diagnostic test didnu2019t reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewu00f3dzki Szpital in Katowice. Further information will be made available in the course of the coming hours. Meanwhile, we would like to thank you for your heartwarming support. Photo: @gettysport