ANSES: conocé la fecha de cobro de la AUH, Jubilaciones y Pensiones

País
ANSES: conocé la fecha de cobro de la AUH, Jubilaciones y PensionesLas fechas de cobro corresponden al mes de febrero, según la terminación del DNI.
La ANSES informó el cronograma de cobro del mes de febrero, según la terminación del DNI, para los beneficiarios de jubilaciones, pensiones, Pensiones No Contributivas, Asignación Universal por Hijo y por Embarazo.
También, informaron el pago para Prestación por Desempleo y Asignaciones Familiares y de Pago Único (Matrimonio, Nacimiento y Adopción.
PENSIONES NO CONTRIBUTIVAS
ASIGNACIONES FAMILIARES DE PENSIONES NO CONTRIBUTIVAS
JUBILADOS Y PENSIONADOS
Haberes que NO SUPEREN la suma mensual del $15.991
Haberes que SUPEREN la suma mensual del $15.991
ASIGNACIÓN UNIVERSAL POR EMBARAZO
ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR Y UNIVERSAL POR HIJO
ASIGNACIONES POR PRENATAL Y MATERNIDAD
ASIGNACIONES DE PAGO ÚNICO (Matrimonio- Nacimiento- Adopción)
PRESTACIÓN POR DESEMPLEO
Plan 1
Planes 2 y 3