País

ANSES: conocé la fecha de cobro de la AUH, Jubilaciones y Pensiones

Las fechas de cobro corresponden al mes de febrero, según la terminación del DNI.
11 fotos
El País
sábado, 01 de febrero de 2020 · 19:43

La ANSES informó el cronograma de cobro del mes de febrero, según la terminación del DNI, para los beneficiarios de jubilaciones, pensiones, Pensiones No Contributivas, Asignación Universal por Hijo y por Embarazo. 

También, informaron el pago para Prestación por Desempleo y Asignaciones Familiares y de Pago Único (Matrimonio, Nacimiento y Adopción. 
 

PENSIONES NO CONTRIBUTIVAS 

ASIGNACIONES FAMILIARES DE PENSIONES NO CONTRIBUTIVAS

JUBILADOS Y PENSIONADOS

Haberes que NO SUPEREN la suma mensual del $15.991

Haberes que SUPEREN la suma mensual del $15.991

ASIGNACIÓN UNIVERSAL POR EMBARAZO

ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR Y UNIVERSAL POR HIJO

ASIGNACIONES POR PRENATAL Y MATERNIDAD

ASIGNACIONES DE PAGO ÚNICO (Matrimonio- Nacimiento- Adopción)

PRESTACIÓN POR DESEMPLEO

Plan 1

Planes 2 y 3


