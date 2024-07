La hija trans de Elon Musk, acusa a su padre de acoso

uD83DuDEA8 After endorsing Donald Trump, Elon Musk’s son Xavier has disowned him publicly, fully transitioned to female, and has been granted by LA Court to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson



"I don’t want to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form". uD83DuDE2E pic.twitter.com/w66vcW0LUd