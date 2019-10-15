Rara enfermedad la obliga a hacer grandes esfuerzos para comer, caminar y respirar

Una rara e incurable enfermedad autoinmune que causa el endurecimiento de la piel y puede afectar a los vasos sanguíneos y a otros órganos ha dificultado extremadamente la vida de una mujer británica, que tiene que realizar grandes esfuerzos par realizar tareas diarias como comer, cepillarse los dientes, caminar e incluso respirar.

Georgina Pantano, de 34 años, fue diagnosticada con esclerodermia sistémica difusa unas semanas antes de cumplir los 27, después de experimentar durante más de un año una serie de síntomas, como manos frías que se le ponían azules, dedos hinchados que se sentía doloridos y rígidos, dolor en muñecas y antebrazos, así como un dolor intenso en las caderas.

A esto se sumaron pronto problemas respiratorios, que hacían que Pantano se despertara por la noche sin poder respirar, mientras que su piel se volvió roja como si estuviera quemada por el sol y se le formaron úlceras llenas de pus en sus dedos.

En declaraciones a Metro.co.uk, Pantano relató que cosas tan simples como vestirse se convirtieron en "una verdadera lucha" y que sentía "un dolor insoportable, especialmente cuando hacía frío", de manera que apenas podía moverse. Por si fuera poco, "no tenía idea de lo que estaba pasando", ya que los médicos británicos no podían identificar los síntomas.

"Decidí que esta enfermedad no me vencería"

Entonces, Pantano buscó ayuda en Polonia, donde le dijeron que tenía esclerodermia y que esta se había extendido internamente por sus pulmones y el esófago. Los médicos recomendaron que recibiera quimioterapia cada tres semanas durante un año. En una entrevista con Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK, la mujer indicó que su familia casi tuvo que obligarla a comenzar su tratamiento en el país eslavo, donde permaneció por periodo de un año.

"Ha impactado enormemente mi vida, tuve que dejar mi trabajo y dejar atrás mi carrera como terapeuta de belleza", cuenta la Pantano, detallando que ya no puede usar sus manos como solía hacerlo, mientras que el tejido endurecido en su rostro y garganta le hacen difícil comer, entre otros problemas.

Ahora debe tomar medicamentos todos los días, incluidos esteroides y analgésicos, y se somete a chequeos regulares en el hospital. La mujer documenta su experiencia en Instagram para crear conciencia sobre este raro trastorno.

"Decidí que esta enfermedad no me vencería. He decidido mantenerme tan fuerte y positiva como sea posible", asegura.

